Brittany’s Bites: Banana pudding cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 box white (or French vanilla or yellow) cake mix (plus ingredients on box)

1 5.1 oz. box banana crème instant pudding mix (can also use vanilla)

1 ½ cups milk

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 banana, finely diced

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Sliced bananas for garnish

Vanilla wafers for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cupcake pan with paper liners.

Using stand mixer, mix together cake batter and bake according to package instructions. Once cupcakes are cool, carefully cut or scoop out a small portion from the middle to create a small well. Set aside.

To make pudding, combine pudding mix, milk and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk together and allow to thicken, roughly five minutes. Fold in diced banana.

To make whipped cream, using stand mixer, combine heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until stiff peaks form.

To finish cupcakes, spoon some pudding mixture into the center of each cupcakes. Top with whipped cream.

Garnish with a banana slice, wafer cookie and some crumbled cookies.