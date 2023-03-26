x
Brittany’s Bites: Cappuccino cupcakes

Need a cupcake recipe that makes you feel like you're at a coffee shop? This week's Brittany's Bites recipe puts a caffeinated spin on a classic dessert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 box chocolate cake mix (plus ingredients on box)

1 – 1 ¼ cup coffee, cooled

½ cup sour cream

2 tsps. cinnamon

4 oz. (half a block) of cream cheese, softened

1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow crème

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tub (8 oz.) whipped topping, thawed

Cocoa powder for dusting

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cupcake pans with cupcake liners.

Using stand mixer, prepare cake batter according to package instructions, but replace the water with the coffee – match the exact amount listed on the box. Mix in the sour cream and cinnamon. Scoop batter into cupcake liners.

Bake according to package instructions, typically 15-20 minutes. Set cupcakes aside to cool.

To make frosting, whip together cream cheese, marshmallow crème and vanilla. Add in whipped topping and combine.

Frost cupcakes. Top with a dusting of cocoa powder.

Enjoy!

