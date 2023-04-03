Brittany’s Bites: Cheese puffs

It's National Cheese Doodle Day! 10TV's Brittany Bailey takes you through how to make the tasty, cheesy treat for yourself.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 stick butter (1/2 cup)

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

½ tsp. salt

Dash of dry mustard (if desired)

Dash of paprika (if desired)

4 eggs (plus 1 egg for egg wash)

1 cup shredded cheese (gruyere or sharp cheddar)

1 cup cheese puffs, crushed into powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a saucepan, combine milk, butter, salt and desired spices. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

Turn heat to low and add in flour. Stir until smooth and continue cooking until dough is formed and pulls away from the side of the pan, about two to three minutes.

Transfer dough to electric stand mixer. Beat to speed up cooling process, if desired. Once dough has cooled (to the point where it’s not too hot to scramble eggs), add in four eggs, one at a time. Stir in shredded cheese.

Scoop dough onto baking sheet. Brush egg wash over the tops of each one. Top with crushed cheese puffs. Slightly press into place.

Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 18-20 minutes until dough is puffed and brown.