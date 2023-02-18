Brittany's Bites: Chocolate mint cookie thins

If you love thin mints, you'll love this spin on them!

Ingredients:

2 10 oz. bags dark chocolate melting wafers

1 10 oz. bag white chocolate melting wafers

1 ½ tsps. peppermint extract

1 13.7 oz. box butter crackers

White and green sprinkles, if desired

Directions:

Do this step in separate batches, one bag of dark chocolate melting wafers per batch.

In medium bowl, pour one bag of dark chocolate melting wafers. Place in microwave and cook at 30-second intervals, stirring between each cook time, until all wafers are melted. Stir in peppermint extract.

Dip each cracker into melted chocolate to coat. Place on cookie sheet covered in wax or parchment paper. Continue with more crackers until chocolate from both batches has been used.

In another bowl, melt the bag of white chocolate using same method as dark chocolate. May need just half the bag.

Drizzle the white chocolate over each cookie thin. Decorate with sprinkles, if desired. Allow chocolate to cool and set.