Brittany’s Bites: Layered taco salad

It's game day! If you're looking for something to feed a crowd, this Brittany's Bites recipe should just do the trick.

Ingredients:

1 head iceberg lettuce

1 lb. ground meat of choice (beef, turkey, plant-based protein, etc.)

1 packet taco seasoning

1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 15 oz. can corn, rinsed and drained

1 cup sour cream

½ cup of salsa

2-3 tsps. fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

Pickled jalapenos to taste

Red onions, diced (optional)

1 bag corn chips

Directions:

In skillet, brown meat until cooked through. Drain if necessary. Add taco seasoning and 2/3 cup water. Cook for another two minutes or so and then allow to cool a bit.

Clean and chop head of lettuce into bite-sized pieces. In trifle dish or large bowl, arrange the lettuce into a layer on the bottom. Spread a layer of black beans and then a layer of corn on top of the lettuce. Then add the meat.

To make the dressing, whisk together sour cream, salsa and lime juice. Pour over top of the layers.

Arrange layer of sliced tomatoes around the edge. Top with cheese, jalapenos and red onion.

For the final layer, arrange large pile of corn chips on top.