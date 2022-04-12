Brittany’s Bites: Lemon pistachio blackberry thumbprint cookies

Have a cookie exchange coming up and want to impress your friends and family? 10TV's Brittany Bailey shows you an easy recipe for a delicious treat!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 pkg premade sugar cookie dough (in the 16.5 oz. roll or dry mix package with needed ingredients)

½ cup roasted pistachios, finely chopped

1/3 cup flour (if needed for consistency when using dough in roll)

1 tsp. lemon zest

½ cup blackberry jam

1 cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. honey

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

Place cookie dough in a bowl (or make dough from dry mix with needed ingredients) and work it a bit with hands until soft. Add pistachios, lemon zest and flour (if needed.) Mix together (hands often work best!) until all ingredients are evenly combined.

Shape dough into one-inch balls. Place on cookie sheet. Using the handle of a wooden or plastic mixing spoon, make a hold in the middle of each cookie. Spoon a bit of jam into the hole in each cookie.

Bake cookies in oven for 12 to 14 minutes until set but not browned. Remove from oven and allow cookies to cool.

To make the glaze, in small bowl, mix together powdered sugar, honey and roughly one tablespoon of water until smooth. Add more water or powdered sugar until reaching the proper consistency. Drizzle a bit over each cookie.

Enjoy!

*Recipe inspired by Pillsbury.