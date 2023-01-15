Brittany’s Bites: Noodle soup

Brittany Bailey has a new recipe for those looking to stay warm on a chilly weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1-2 Tbsps. olive oil

1 small white onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, sliced

2 celery stalks, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves only, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

2 quarts low-sodium vegetable broth

6 oz. whole wheat egg noodles

Salt and pepper to taste

Squeeze of lemon, if desired

Tofu, chicken or other protein, if desired

Directions:

In large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat.

Add onions, carrots and celery. Cook down for several minutes. Add garlic, fresh thyme and bay leaf. Cook for an additional five minutes or until vegetables are softened.

Add broth and bring to a boil. Add egg noodles and cook for eight minutes, or according to package instructions. (If adding protein, add when noodles are added.)

When noodles are al dente, remove from heat. Remove bay leaf. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add some lemon juice, if desired.