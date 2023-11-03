Brittany’s Bites: Salad pizza

Lovers of salad AND pizza, 10TV's Brittany Bailey has just the meal for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 roll refrigerated pizza dough

1 jar pizza sauce

¾ bag mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 clove garlic, crushed

1-2 Tbsps. olive oil

For salad:

1 large bunch romaine lettuce, chopped

½ pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

½ 15 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and rained

½ cup sliced ham, cubed salami, or meat alternative

½ cup pepperoncini, sliced

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

¼ bag mozzarella cheese

Italian dressing of choice

Oregano, if desired

Directions:

Preheat oven according to pizza dough package directions.

Unroll dough onto pizza sheet covered with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

In small bowl, combine crushed garlic with 1-2 Tbsps. olive oil. Brush over crust. Top with generous amount of pizza sauce. Sprinkle good amount, about ¾ bag, of shredded mozzarella on top. Bake according to package instructions.

In medium bowl, combine lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, ham, pepperoncini, red onion and remaining mozzarella cheese. Add in oregano, if desired. Toss with desired amount of dressing.

When pizza is fully baked and out of the oven, top with salad mixture. Slice and serve immediately.