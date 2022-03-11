Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return

x
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores.

According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14.

Chick-fil-A did not say how long they would remain on the menu, only that they would be "available nationwide... while supplies last."

The restaurant chain's director of menu and packaging, Leslie Neslage, said in a statement on the chicken tortilla soup that customers "look forward to its return each year, and I encourage newcomers to try it this season."

Neslage described the soup as "comforting and hearty and gives guests a taste of home with each bite" that includes "both our spicy and original chicken in the recipe, which gives the soup a subtle kick."

Chick-fil-A also said the peppermint milkshake is "frequently requested to return to menus" and was ordered in record numbers last year.

It's described as a shake that "combines the classic holiday flavor of peppermint bark with its hand-spun Icedream dessert to create a unique treat."

“As one of our most popular seasonal items, we’re always excited to bring back the Peppermint Chip Milkshake to our menus. We know that it’s a part of our customers’ holiday traditions. Whether it’s enjoyed on its own or used as part of a recipe like our Peppermint Milkshake Pie, we hope this special treat is a great start to the holiday season,” Neslage said.

