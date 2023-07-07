July 13 marks National French Fry Day, here's where you can snag some free fries

McDonald's, Wendy's and HEINZ are all offering some special deals for those celebrating National French Fry Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Wednesday, July 13, marks National French Fry Day! For all fry-lovers out there, there are plenty of deals to cash in on this year.

HEINZ

In honor of National French Fry Day, HEINZ is teaming up with Uber Eats to offer $5.70 off orders that include French fries to help cover the cost.

The promotion can be used at participating restaurants through the Uber Eats homepage or through an email Uber Eats will be sending to all users.

When ready, users can place their order and will automatically get $5.70 off to cover the cost of the fries.

McDonald's

To celebrate the special day, McDonald's is giving away free fries of any size for the day!

McDonald's fans across the country can score the famous fries free of charge, exclusively via the McDonald's app, with no purchase necessary at participating locations.

Wendy's

For some, it's impossible to enjoy French fries without a sweet treat on the side. For those who enjoy the salty snack paired with a sweet side, Wendy's has you covered.

Beginning July 13 and running through July 16, Wendy's app members can get free, any-size French fries with any in-app purchase.