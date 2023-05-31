Dunkin' offering FREE donuts on National Donut Day

Who doesn't love a free donut?

TEMPLE, Texas — National Donut Day is this Friday, June 2, and Dunkin' is offering customers free donuts to celebrate!

Here's how you can score a free donut:

Go to any participating Dunkin' store Buy any beverage Get a free classic donut of your choice

It's that easy!

Best part? It's available all day while supplies last.

Below are a list of Dunkin' stores in our viewing area:

Copperas Cove:

2406 E Business 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Harker Heights:

529 Knight's Way, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Killeen:

1516 S Fort Hood St., Killeen, TX 76542

2250 Clear Creek Rd., Killeen, TX 76549

Temple:

7451 W Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502

Waco area: