Dunkin' offering FREE donuts on National Donut Day

TEMPLE, Texas — National Donut Day is this Friday, June 2, and Dunkin' is offering customers free donuts to celebrate!
Here's how you can score a free donut:
- Go to any participating Dunkin' store
- Buy any beverage
- Get a free classic donut of your choice
It's that easy!
Best part? It's available all day while supplies last.
Below are a list of Dunkin' stores in our viewing area:
Copperas Cove:
- 2406 E Business 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Harker Heights:
- 529 Knight's Way, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Killeen:
- 1516 S Fort Hood St., Killeen, TX 76542
- 2250 Clear Creek Rd., Killeen, TX 76549
Temple:
- 7451 W Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502
Waco area:
- 1200 N Valley Mills Dr., Waco, TX 76710
- 1701 Hewitt Dr., Waco, TX 76712