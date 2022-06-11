Emily Cline: Baked apple cinnamon crisp

Emily showed us how to make a delicious fall dessert that's also healthy.

INDIANAPOLIS — We are back in the kitchen cooking with Emily Cline, also known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram.

On 13Sunrise, Emily showed us how to make a delicious fall dessert that's also healthy - a baked apple cinnamon crisp.

Ingredients

1 apple

1/4 cup oatmeal

1/2 tbsp oat flour

1 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

Recipe

Preheat your oven to 350F then, cut your apple in half and remove the core Mix your crumble ingredients then spray your apple with a little olive oil and add your crumble to the hollowed space left when you cored the apple. Bake for 15 minutes. Top the apple with Greek yogurt, ice cream or honey.

