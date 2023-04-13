Jeni's announces new 'Homemade Banana Bread' ice cream flavor

It’s a recipe that founder Jeni Britton holds dear.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is releasing a new limited-edition flavor that will remind customers of a family baking stable.

“Homemade Banana Bread” features creamy banana custard, chocolate chip banana bread pieces and lots of walnuts. It’s inspired by a recipe that founder Jeni Britton holds dear.

The new flavor will be available early for rewards members from April 20 to April 26. Everyone will be able to grab a scoop in shops on April 27.

Britton also released a recipe for her banana bread recipe. You can access the recipe by clicking here .

Jeni’s is also bringing back the Everything Bagel ice cream. According to the company, it tastes like a everything bagel with cream cheese.

The ice cream is described as a buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds, onions and garlic schmeared throughout sweet cream cheese ice cream.

Rewards members can order the returning flavor in shops and online on May 6. It will be available for everyone else on May 11.

