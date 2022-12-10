McDonald's ties for first place for order accuracy, study says

Order accuracy measures how accurate the order was including: main entrée, side item, beverage and any special requests.

FLORIDA, USA — Want fries with that shake? Or maybe you didn't even order a shake but got one anyway.

According to a recent study, if that were the case, you probably weren't in line at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The study says that McDonald's has one of the best drive-thru's in the country in terms of accuracy.

For 22 years, the annual DriveThru study has covered the same core brands, delivering a long history of providing the leading insights into drive-thru performance.

McDonald's tied with Arby's for first place for accuracy. In third was Burger King, followed by Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.

In 2021 and 2020, Chick-fil-A took the top spot for order accuracy.