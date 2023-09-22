McDonald's is bringing back the Pumpkin and Crème Pie, just in time for fall

The Pumpkin and Crème Pie is a regional menu item, currently available in participating local markets for a limited time, including Harrisburg, Lancaster and York.

YORK, Pa. — To mark the beginning of fall, McDonald's is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item: The Pumpkin and Crème Pie,

"Made with pumpkin, warm spices, a vanilla flavored crème, and baked in McDonald's signature pastry crust, this dessert gives fans the taste of Pumpkin Pie they know and love on the go," McDonald's said in a press release. "The Pumpkin and Crème Pie is a regional menu offering, currently available in participating local markets for a limited time, including Harrisburg, Lancaster and York, and surrounding areas.

"For pumpkin-overload, pair the Pumpkin and Crème Pie with the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte and let McDonald’s provide a new appreciation for autumn."

McDonald's has featured a seasonal pumpkin-filled pie on its menu since 2011, according to the Daily Meal.

It has one side filled with sweetened pumpkin and the other with a layer of vanilla creme.

