x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Morning Munchies | French Toast in a mug!

Texas Today is showing you a quick and easy way to make a breakfast classic...in a mug.

More Videos

TEMPLE, Texas — Let's set the scene.

It's early in the morning and you are hungry; but you don't want to spend too much time cooking. You want something quick, easy...and you have a mug. 

French Toast is a classic morning breakfast that can be easily replicated in a mug! 

The following recipe comes from The Lazy Dish

Credit: The Lazy Dish

Some specifications on the ingredients include using a hearty bread like sourdough and French bread to avoid a mushy final product. It is important to note that this recipe can be customized to fit dietary needs/restrictions including using an alternative sweetener to syrup and vanilla and non-dairy milk options. 

The specific ingredients used on Texas Today were unsalted butter, non-fat milk, a normal egg, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon and two slices of sourdough bread. 

According to The Lazy Dish, toppings galore can be added to your breakfast in a mug including powdered sugar, berries, banana slices, chocolate chips, whipped cream and more! 

Essentially, treat this French toast in a mug as you would any other French toast you would make. 

The first step would be to mix all of the ingredients besides the bread. Next, tear a 'cup full' of your bread of choice into smaller pieces and mix it into everything else. Lastly, place your mixed concoction into a microwave and cook for 90 seconds or to your liking. 

The end result should look like this: 

Credit: The Lazy Dish

Read more: 

Related Articles

Watch more:

Before You Leave, Check This Out