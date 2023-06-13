There's a 'pizza-making robot' at this North Texas Walmart

Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind experience available to pizza lovers in Frisco.

FRISCO, Texas — Heads up, pizza lovers!

If you're like most of us and have never had a pizza made by a robot, well there is a Walmart in Frisco that can check it off you're obscure culinary experiences list.

On Tuesday, June 13, Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox teamed up to provide North Texans with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at the café nestled in the Walmart at 16066 Texas 121.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox and take a step into the future of culinary innovation,” BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas said.

“We invite the Frisco community to join us in this exciting celebration and experience all the amazing flavors this concept has to offer. Make sure to come out, win some prizes and indulge in the wide variety of delicious options, all while supporting a great cause.”

The two companies partnered with Frisco Fastpacs, an organization dedicated to ensuring that over 1,400 children across 74 Frisco Independent School District campuses receive weekend meals. As part of the June 13 grand opening, 10% of all proceeds on the opening day were donated to Frisco Fastpacs.

You can get your robot-made pizza Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.