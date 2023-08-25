Budget Bites: Chicken wraps that are versatile to fit most taste buds.

MOLINE, Ill. — Have a picky eater? Well News 8's David Bohlman has a recipe for this week's budget bites that is versatile enough to fit anyone's taste buds.
Chicken Wraps
Ingredients
- Sun-dried tomato wraps (largest size you can find)
- Shredded lettuce
- Crispy Chicken Strips (you can swap this out with something else if you like like canned chicken, or grilled chicken breasts)
- Ranch
- Shredded cheddar
- Sauce of your choosing, for this segment David used Frank's Red Hot Sauce, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Method:
- Cook chicken according to the instructions on packaging.
- carefully remove from heat source and cut into 1" pieces.
- In a bowl, add sauce of your choosing (about 1/3 cup)
- Add desired amount of chicken to bowl of sauce, mix until coated to your liking, set aside.
- Take 1 wrap and add put in a frying pan on medium heat, and add a small handful of cheddar cheese on top of the wrap.
- Once the cheese begins to melt remove from heat source.
- Place chicken on wrap, add a small handful of lettuce, and a drizzle of ranch.
- Fold your wrap by bringing the two sides in first, then take the portion closest to you and fold up and roll.
- Cut in half and serve.
