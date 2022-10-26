Cooking with Styles: Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy is a breakfast we had a lot as kids, my Dad would also scramble some eggs and serve extra biscuits with butter and honey.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Biscuits and Gravy is a breakfast we had a lot as kids, my Dad would also scramble some eggs and serve extra biscuits with butter and honey. I'm telling you the savory and sweet combination just can't be beat.

Biscuits and Gravy

This dish is a great way to stretch sausage for a morning breakfast.

Start by browning the sausage with a little oil in the pan, once the sausage is browned remove the excess grease by soaking it up with a paper towel.

Return to a medium heat and melt the butter and flour and cook for a couple of minutes, add milk making sure to mix out any lumps of flour.

Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes, add more milk if the gravy becomes too thick.

Taste and season with salt and pepper, serve over biscuits. You can use the recipe off the box of a baking mix or go with canned biscuits, either works.

8 - 12 oz. Breakfast Sausage, skinless

8 - 10 Buttermilk Biscuits, can or homemade

1/3 cup Flour

1 tbsp. Canola Oil

3 tbsp. Butter

2 ½ cup Milk

Salt & Pepper for seasoning