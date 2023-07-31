How to make Hawaiian-style Mochiko Chicken

SEATTLE — Ingredients (Ohana “Family” Size):
7 lbs. Chicken Thighs (small pieces)
1 box Mochiko Rice Flour
1 cup Sugar
2 cups Shoyu (Kikkoman Soy Sauce)
2 cups Cornstarch
8 Large Eggs
1 tsp Salt
1 Tbsp Minced Garlic
Directions:
Marinate 3-Days (Stir Daily)
Deep Fry until Golden Brown (5-7 minutes - separate w/Chopsticks)
Mochiko Chicken is a traditional Hawaiian chicken dish. Delicious bite-size pieces of tender chicken thighs are dredged in a mixture of mochiko flour (sweet rice flour), soy sauce, sugar and spices and then deep-fried. Mochiko Chicken is often served with steamed rice & macaroni salad.
The recipe comes from Saimin Says, a Hawaiian restaurant in Renton. The dish will also be available at the MasPika/Saimin Says food truck at Poly Fest in Auburn.
Poly Fest is a Polynesian-themed market and music festival with food and retail vendors, Polynesian dance groups, and other activities. It's Saturday, August 5 at the Outlet Collection Seattle in Auburn.
Tickets are $30 for adults (ages 16+), $20 for kids (ages 5-15), and free for little ones under 5.
