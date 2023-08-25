How to make quick and easy fried apples

With fall right around the corner, now is a great time to perfect your fried apple recipe.

YORK, Pa. — Fall is quickly approaching, which means peak apple season will soon be upon us.

With September right around the corner, now is a great time to perfect your fried apple recipe.

This quick and easy version will get you ready for all things autumn!

Ingredients

3 apples, variety of your choosing, cored and chopped

1/4 cup, butter

2 tablespoons, sugar

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

2 tablespoons, cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon, nutmeg (optional)

Directions

Melt the butter in a medium-sized skillet over medium heat. Once it's melted, mix in everything but the apples and stir until the sugars and cinnamon are dissolved. Add the apples and cook until they're softened. This will take approximately 10 minutes, but the exact length of time depends on the size and amount of the slices.

Tips and tricks

Every type of apple will make this recipe taste slightly different, so feel free to experiment! Some popular varieties for fried apples include Red Delicious, Granny Smith and Golden, but there's no limit on the type of apple you can use. Note that firmer apples will become less mushy when cooked.

One apple equals approximately one serving, so this recipe is easy to adjust based on how many people will be eating it.

Fried apples are delicious served alone, but they can also be used over top of pancakes, oatmeal, ice cream and much more.