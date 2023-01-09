Budget Bites | Recreating fancy lobster rolls in a cost-effective way

MOLINE, Ill. — Whether it's a love for lobster, or it's a fancy night in, these lobster and avocado sandwiches will satisfy any seafood lover.
News 8's Linda Swinford, David Bohlman and Andrew Stutzke improvised a little for this week's recipe and replaced lobster with imitation crab meat for a more cost-effective approach.
Here's what you need to make some yummy lobster — or crab — rolls on a budget.
Ingredients
- imitation lobster or crab
- celery
- mayonnaise (can substitute avocado-based mayo for flavor)
- lemon juice
- salt and pepper
- ripe avocados
- potato rolls
Directions
- Dice up the avocado, lobster or crab meat (if needed) and celery. Toss into one bowl.
- Toss these ingredients together a little to combine. Add in the mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Prepare the potato rolls:
- In a toaster - Adjust toaster to a low level and put cut sides of rolls towards the center of the toaster. Toast to the desired color. (Our team preferred a golden toast for texture.)
- In a broiler - Make sure the top rack is as close to the top of the oven as possible and turn the broiler on high. Get out a baking sheet and place the rolls with their cut sides up, brush the tops with a little butter or olive oil, then place the tray on the top rack for about 20-30 seconds, or until the desired color has been reached.
- Take about a cup of the lobster mixture, spread evenly over the rolls and enjoy!
