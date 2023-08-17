No-Heat Cooking: Hawaiian-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

SEATTLE — Chef RJ Ogo from Saimin Says shares a Hawaii-style recipe for Shoyu Ahi Poke - a perfect no heat cooking dish to try this summer!
Hawaii-style Shoyu Ahi Poke
This version of ahi tuna poke has cubed ahi seasoned with shoyu sauce, sesame oil, seaweed and sliced sweet onions.
Recipe:
- 8 oz. Ahi Tuna
- 1 pinch Roasted Sesame Seeds
- 1 Tbsp Hawaiian Sea Salt
- 1 Tbsp Shoyu Sauce
- 1 tsp Sesame Oil
- 1/4 of a Sweet Onion
- 1/4 cup Ogo Seaweed
- 1 Tbsp Oyster Sauce
