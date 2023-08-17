x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

No-Heat Cooking: Hawaiian-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

RJ Ogo from Saimin Says in Renton whips up a delicious traditional Hawaiian poke dish and discusses the Maui wildfires with Amity.

More Videos

SEATTLE — Chef RJ Ogo from Saimin Says shares a Hawaii-style recipe for Shoyu Ahi Poke - a perfect no heat cooking dish to try this summer!

Hawaii-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

This version of ahi tuna poke has cubed ahi seasoned with shoyu sauce, sesame oil, seaweed and sliced sweet onions.

Recipe:

  • 8 oz. Ahi Tuna
  • 1 pinch Roasted Sesame Seeds
  • 1 Tbsp Hawaiian Sea Salt
  • 1 Tbsp Shoyu Sauce
  • 1 tsp Sesame Oil
  • 1/4 of a Sweet Onion 
  • 1/4 cup Ogo Seaweed 
  • 1 Tbsp Oyster Sauce

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.    

Before You Leave, Check This Out