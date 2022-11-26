Rather than making your own meals, Let's Dish! is now offering food prepared ahead of time.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store.

However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time.

There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder at Let's Dish!, is sharing her recipe:

Swedish Meatballs

INGREDIENTS

Meatballs

24 ounces ground beef

½ cup Italian breadcrumbs

¼ cup milk

2 eggs

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp chopped garlix

2 tsp dry minced onion

¼ tsp black pepper

Cream gravy

⅓ cup sour cream

¼ cup milk

1 tbsp beef base

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp flour

2 tsp parsley flakes

¼ tsp black pepper

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 box egg noodles

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a large bowl, mix the beef, breadcrumbs, milk, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, minced onion and pepper until combined.

Using a tablespoon or cookie scoop, measure out the meat mixture into roughly 18-20 equal sized balls. Place formed meatballs evenly into a large baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake meatballs for 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, add the cream gravy ingredients and 2 1/2 cups of water and stir well. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, then reduce heat and simmer 15-20 minutes or until hot and slightly thickened.

Make a box of egg noodles according to the instructions and drain.

To serve, place egg noodles on the bottom of the plate and top with meatballs and gravy.

