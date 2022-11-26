GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store.
However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time.
There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder at Let's Dish!, is sharing her recipe:
Swedish Meatballs
INGREDIENTS
Meatballs
24 ounces ground beef
½ cup Italian breadcrumbs
¼ cup milk
2 eggs
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp chopped garlix
2 tsp dry minced onion
¼ tsp black pepper
Cream gravy
⅓ cup sour cream
¼ cup milk
1 tbsp beef base
1 tsp Dijon mustard
2 tbsp flour
2 tsp parsley flakes
¼ tsp black pepper
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 box egg noodles
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a large bowl, mix the beef, breadcrumbs, milk, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, minced onion and pepper until combined.
- Using a tablespoon or cookie scoop, measure out the meat mixture into roughly 18-20 equal sized balls. Place formed meatballs evenly into a large baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.
- Bake meatballs for 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F.
- Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, add the cream gravy ingredients and 2 1/2 cups of water and stir well. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, then reduce heat and simmer 15-20 minutes or until hot and slightly thickened.
- Make a box of egg noodles according to the instructions and drain.
- To serve, place egg noodles on the bottom of the plate and top with meatballs and gravy.
