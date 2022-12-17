RECIPE: Ube pancakes from Kalsada

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ube has become one of 2022's trendiest ingredients. The purple yam is especially popular in the Philippines, where it's commonly used in a variety of delicious treats.
Leah Raymundo and John Occhiato, the duo behind Kalsada, a restaurant specializing in Filipino cuisine in St. Paul, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about ube and share this recipe for Ube Pancakes:
Ube Pancakes
Dry ingredients:
- 6 C all-purpose flour
- 1/3 C brown sugar
- 2 T baking powder
- 1 T baking soda
- 2 tsp salt
Wet ingredients:
- 4 C buttermilk
- 1 C milk
- 6 eggs
- 2 C ube halaya
- 2 T ube extract
- 1/2 C melted butter
Toppings:
- 1 C macapuno
- 1 C diced mango
- 1 sliced banana
- 1 pint ube ice cream
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
Mix all the dry ingredients. Mix all wet. Fold wet mix into the dry mix. Do not overmix. Should be lumpy. Heat a griddle over medium heat. Use a 2 oz scoop to form pancakes. Cook for 4-5 minutes then flip. Cook on the second side for 3-4 minutes. Pancakes are finished when they are bouncy in texture.
Top pancakes with sliced banana, mango, macapuno and sweetened condensed milk. Top with ice cream just before serving.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: