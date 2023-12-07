Recipes: Flavorful Seafood Bites

Brighten up your summer with these fresh and flavorful seafood dishes from Chef Kitura. Be sure to tag @ATLandCo when you try out her simple and delicious recipes.
SHRIMP BITES with GUACAMOLE & CUCUMBER
- Guacamole
- Avocados (Ripe)
- Cilantro
- Jalapeno
- Lime juice/Zest
- Red Onions (Diced)
- Tomatoes (Diced)
- Sliced Cucumbers (1/4 inch. – ½ inch thick)
- Shrimp (Peeled & Deveined)
EGG WHITE FRITTATA MINIS
- Egg Whites
- Goat Cheese
- Protein (Shrimp)
- Sautéed Veggies (Bell Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes)
SALMON SLIDERS
- Arugula
- Brioche Bun
- Broccoli Slaw
- Salmon
- Special Sauce