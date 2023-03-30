Taco Bell is letting you vote which classic menu item will return

Rewards program members can vote through April 12 to choose one beloved former menu item to return later this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've been missing Taco Bell's beefy crunch burrito or cool ranch Doritos locos tacos, now is your chance to bring back your favorite menu item.

Through April 12 the franchise is letting its rewards program members vote via app to decide which former menu item Taco Bell will bring back for a limited time this year.

Taco Bell used a similar contest last fall, pitting the enchirito against the double decker taco. With more than 765,000 votes, the enchirito won a brief return to Taco Bell's menu.

“We’ve heard our fans’ passionate pleas and seen their grassroots campaigns – and even tattoos – for us to reintroduce former menu items, and now, it’s up to these fan-made movements to decide which item comes out a winner,” Taco Bell's Chief Digital Director Dane Matthews said in a company news release. “Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus!”

To vote, fans have to be a Taco Bell rewards program member. To become a member, download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an account.

Beefy crunch burrito



The beefy crunch burrito – which first appeared on the menu in 2010 – includes seasoned beef, Fritos flamin’ hot flavored corn chips, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned rice and nacho cheese sauce.

The beefy crunch burrito initially left Taco Bell's menu in 2011 but briefly returned in 2018.

Cool ranch Doritos locos tacos

Cool ranch Doritos locos tacos are made with a cool ranch Doritos taco shell stuffed with seasoned beef, crisp lettuce and cheddar cheese.

The tacos originally appeared on Taco Bell's menu in 2013 but they haven't been available since 2019.