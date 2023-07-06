Feeling hungry? Taco Bell introduces vegan Crunchwrap to menu in 3 select locations

With two of the locations being in California and New York, the newest menu item will also be available for purchase in Orlando.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Taco Bell is debuting its new vegan Crunchwrap – and you can only buy it right here in Florida.

According to a news release online, the chefs behind the Taco Bell Test Kitchen unlocked "the perfect recipe" for its first fully vegan entree item: the Vegan Crunchwrap.

The new menu item will be packed with vegan seasoned beef, which reportedly is a proprietary, seasoned plant-based protein that has been in the works for years.

It’s topped with cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce along with classic ingredients like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and a crunchy tostada shell.

“Our fans are always hacking our customizable menu to try new options, especially veggie-forward,” Missy Schaaphok, Director of Global Nutrition and Sustainability at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “So now we’re hacking the hack, if you will, with a product that’s completely vegan as-is, right off the menu. I may be biased, but no veggie burger could compare.”

All ingredients used in the vegan Crunchwrap are certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

Anyone who wants to try the new vegan Crunchwrap can take a trip to three select locations across the U.S. starting June 8 for a limited time, including:

11893 East Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826

6741 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

976 6th Ave, New York, NY 10018

“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “That’s why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right, to get it mouth-watering.

"Because let’s admit it, we’ve all eaten plenty of products on today’s market that don’t taste great and certainly aren’t craveable.”

The Crunchwrap will be offered at a price equal to the signature one during this limited-time run, with Crunchwrap prices always varying by the local market.

And for everyone excited about the new menu item – keep in mind like its other product tests – Taco Bell will run a test trial to gauge customer feedback and inform future menu developments.