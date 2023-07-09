Texas BBQ destinations highlight Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints of 2023 list

TEXAS, USA — It's a well-known fact that southerners love their barbecue.
However in Texas, many pitmasters pride themselves on doing things different so that they stand out and gain recognition not just outside their local communities, but around the state, nation, and even world. They practice their craft for years and learn from other legends that have been passed on what some would call a sacred art of serving up delicious meats.
On Sept. 12, Southern Living released their list of the south's top 50 barbecue joints of 2023, and the Lone Star State had quite a number of famous BBQ spots get nominated, taking 15 of the 50 spots on the list.
A list of Texas-based barbecue joints that made the list include:
- 1st: Snow's BBQ - Lexington, TX
- 4th: Louie Mueller Barbecue - Taylor, TX
- 9th: Goldees - Fort Worth, TX
- 13th: Cattleack BBQ - Dallas, TX
- 15th: Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue - Tomball, TX
- 16th: Franklin Barbecue - Austin, TX
- 17th: Smitty's Market - Lockhart, TX
- 23rd: Kreuz Market - Lockhart, TX
- 26th: Leroy And Lewis Barbecue - Austin, TX
- 31st: Killen's Texas Barbecue - Pearland, TX
- 34th: Valentina Tex Mex BBQ - Buda, TX
- 37th: Burnt Bean Co Barbecue - Seguin, TX
- 41st: Blood Bros. BBQ - Bellaire, TX
- 45th: Hurtado Barbecue - Arlington, TX
- 46th: Truth Barbecue - Houston, TX
Click here to read the full list of top BBQ Joins in the South on Southern Living.