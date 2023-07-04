Try these sweet and healthy Easter Thumbprint Cookies | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Perfect for this Easter weekend, here's a sweet and delicious but also healthy recipe for Easter Thumbprint Cookies your family and friends are sure to enjoy.

SACRAMENTO, Pa. — These Easter Thumbprint Cookies are made with better ingredients but still sweet and delicious.

I used unbleached all-purpose flour as the bleached flour strips away a lot of the vitamins and minerals of the flour. Whole wheat flour also works for these cookies, which will make them a little more nutrient dense and healthier!

Instead of white sugar I used coconut sugar. I left out the dairy by using vegan butter made from cashews (Miyokos Creamery).

Now for the chocolate center I used the Unreal company chocolate covered peanut gems. I like using these because instead of coloring their gems with artificial dyes, which have been linked to behavioral issues in kids, they use real foods, like beet juice and turmeric, to color their candy. Large chocolate chips would also work if you don't have these Unreal gems.

They only take about 10-12 minutes to bake and they're done! A healthified cookie that's perfect to serve on Easter.

Ingredients

2 cups Flour (I used unbleached all-purpose)

1 cup Coconut Sugar (date sugar or other preferred sugar also works)

2 tsp Arrowroot

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ cup Aquafaba (the liquid from a can chickpeas)

½ cup vegan butter (I used Miyokos)

¼ tsp salt (optional)

1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

Unreal Chocolate Covered Peanut Gems (large chocolate chips also work)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a mixer or with beaters, cream the vegan butter and sugar together. Then add in the aquafaba, apple cider vinegar and vanilla and mix again. Add the dry ingredients - the flour, arrowroot, baking soda and salt. Slowly mix it all together. This can be done with beaters or a wooden spoon.

2. Once the dough is ready scoop out spoonful size balls and roll in your hands. Place each one on the baking sheet. Then press the Unreal (m&m-like) chocolates into the center of the dough ball. Baked in the oven for 10 minutes. Allow them to completely cool before serving. Enjoy!