The kindness was caught on the family's doorbell camera Halloween night.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — It was a sweet Halloween night for three kids in the Woodstock community.

When one house ran out of candy, 8-year-old Eli Wilkey, 13-year-old Carson Wilkey and 13-year-old Samuel Vasquez stepped in to fill the family's Halloween bowl for the next trick-or-treaters while they were out.

The boys' kindness was caught on the family's doorbell as they restocked the sweet treats. The family said they were so impressed and touched by the moment.

Eli and Carson's parents said they saw the post the family made about their sons' kindness on social media and were bursting with pride.

In a social media post, their mother Ava Wilkey said, "The world can be a tough place, and to know the community they were raised in supports them means everything." The boys' dad, Matt Wilkey, called it a "proud father moment."