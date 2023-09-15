They might be the cutest thing you see all week: Baby mountain lions get their names

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has come to a decision! Meet Echo and Dash.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Are you ready for a cuteness overload? The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale recently wrapped up a three-week naming contest for two baby mountain lions.

The people have spoken, the results are in. Drum roll please...

Meet Echo and Dash!

These two baby mountain lions were sadly orphaned when their mother was struck by a car. Fortunately, Arizona Game & Fish Department's wildlife biologists found the two of them and brought them to the Scottsdale conservation center.

"Despite her injuries, the mother's indomitable maternal instinct compelled her to make a final, determined journey back to her den in a bid to reach her kittens," the center said in their name announcement.

"Tragically, the mother passed away just as she reached her cubs, but her courageous act set in motion a life-saving mission. The orphaned brothers were brought into the care of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, where they now thrive under the vigilant care of dedicated staff and volunteers."

The center ran a three-week long contest to name the pair, and raised $19,260 in the process. It's the highest amount that they've ever raised from a naming contest, Southwest Wildlife said.

3,582 votes were cast by 423 generous donors, and it's easy to see why! How could you say no to a face like that?

The names Echo and Dash took the top spot with 2,166 votes. Alpine and Apache came in second with 858, closely followed by Zion and Bryce with 828 votes.

"We had donors from across Arizona and throughout the Midwest who donated more than $19,000 to help us care for these animals and others here at Southwest Wildlife. We are incredibly thankful and excited about the journey ahead in helping to raise and rehabilitate the two cubs here at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center,” said Founder and Director Linda Searles.

Echo and Dash are doing great. Southwest Wildlife said they're growing fast, and are almost ready to move to their permanent home alongside the adult mountain lions, Ash and Nocona.

If you want to continue supporting these cubs and other animals at Southwest Wildlife, you can make a donation at https://www.southwestwildlife.org/donate/.

