x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

LIST: 2023 Easter egg hunts, celebrations in the Austin area

Here's where you can collect a variety of eggs and celebrate Easter in the Central Texas area.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — The Easter bunny is hopping around Central Texas and leaving a trail of chocolate eggs in its wake ... meaning Easter weekend is right around the corner! 

Here's where you can collect a variety of eggs and celebrate Easter in the Central Texas area.

17th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Huston-Tillotson University

  • Where: 900 Chicon Street in Austin
  • When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Pinballz Lake Creek

  • Where: 13729 Research Blvd. in Austin
  • When: Friday starting at 6 a.m.

Easter Egg Dye-o-Rama at the Neill-Cochran House Museum

  • Where: 2310 San Gabriel St. in Austin
  • When: Friday starting at 12 p.m.

Related Articles

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Blue Owl Brewing

  • Where: 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St., Ste. 300 in Austin
  • When: Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

9th Annual Egg Hunt and Duck Derby at the Healing with Horses Ranch

  • Where: 10014 FM 973 in Manor
  • When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The Original Big Easter Egg-scape! at The Original Pinballz Arcade

  • Where: 8940 Research Blvd. in Austin
  • When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt at Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk

  • Where: 191 Cotter Ave. in San Marcos
  • When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Easter Egg Painting at Frontyard Brewing

  • Where: 4514 Bob Wire Road in Spicewood
  • When: Friday starting at 3 p.m.

Santa Rita Ranch hot air balloon egg drop

  • Where: The Ranch House,175 Elizabeth Park Blvd., Liberty Hill
  • When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out