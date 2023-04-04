LIST: 2023 Easter egg hunts, celebrations in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — The Easter bunny is hopping around Central Texas and leaving a trail of chocolate eggs in its wake ... meaning Easter weekend is right around the corner!
Here's where you can collect a variety of eggs and celebrate Easter in the Central Texas area.
17th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Huston-Tillotson University
- Where: 900 Chicon Street in Austin
- When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Pinballz Lake Creek
- Where: 13729 Research Blvd. in Austin
- When: Friday starting at 6 a.m.
Easter Egg Dye-o-Rama at the Neill-Cochran House Museum
- Where: 2310 San Gabriel St. in Austin
- When: Friday starting at 12 p.m.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Blue Owl Brewing
- Where: 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St., Ste. 300 in Austin
- When: Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
9th Annual Egg Hunt and Duck Derby at the Healing with Horses Ranch
- Where: 10014 FM 973 in Manor
- When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The Original Big Easter Egg-scape! at The Original Pinballz Arcade
- Where: 8940 Research Blvd. in Austin
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt at Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
- Where: 191 Cotter Ave. in San Marcos
- When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Easter Egg Painting at Frontyard Brewing
- Where: 4514 Bob Wire Road in Spicewood
- When: Friday starting at 3 p.m.
Santa Rita Ranch hot air balloon egg drop
- Where: The Ranch House,175 Elizabeth Park Blvd., Liberty Hill
- When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8