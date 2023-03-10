Conjure up some spirits at these Austin bars and pop-ups this Halloween season

Several local bars are serving up scares and themed boo-ze throughout the month of October.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to conjure up some spirts? This Halloween season, several Austin bars have undergone terrifying transformations to cater to spooky season enthusiasts.

Here's a rundown of some of the places serving up scares and themed boo-ze during the month of October:

Gibson Street Bar has brought back its annual "Nightmare on Gibson Street" experience, with the bar fully-decked out for the season. During "Nightmare," Gibson Street has DJs every Friday and Saturday, and no cover or reservations. Entry is first come, first served.

In addition to the usual cocktails and beers, the bar has a themed cocktail menu featuring the Pumpkintini, Dracula, Poisoned Apple, Witches Brew and Hocus Pocus.

Where: 1109 S. Lamar Blvd.

Lefty's Brick Bar on East Sixth Street has transformed into "Lefty's Shop of Horrors." The "immersive Halloween experience" includes five photo op spots, tarot readings every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., "Scene Kid Thursdays," DJs every Saturday and more.

The bar also has a full themed menu for the month of October, including cocktails like the Morgue-arita and Graveyard Guzzler, mocktails including the High Priestess and Witches' Cold Brew and two spooky punch bowls. There's even a "Spooky Ice Cream Sando" featuring pumpkin ice cream and black cocoa cookies.

Where: 1813 C E. Sixth St.

Spooky season is in full swing at Lucille Patio Lounge on Rainey Street. The bar's "Lucille's Presents: A Rainey Street Horror Story" event features contests and giveaways, DJ dance parties, weekly watch parties of "American Horror Story" and, of course, themed drinks.

Where: 77 Rainey St.

For most of this month, The Black Lagoon – a pop-up that calls itself "a haunted Halloween cocktail experience of your nightmares" – takes over King Bee on Twelfth Street. The experience includes lots of decorations, live entertainment and themed drinks that include the Death Rattle and the Night Crawler.

Where: 1906 E. 12th St.

DuMont's Down Low has spooky vibes year-round, calling itself a "haunted basement whiskey bar." But right now, the bar has ramped up the fear factor with its "DuMont's Dollhouse" decorations. Visit if you want to feel like you're being watched.

Where: 214 W. Fourth St., Ste. B

Similar to DuMont's, it's creepy all the time at Red-Headed Stepchild, a horror-themed speakeasy on Fifth Street. From a floor that looks straight out of the Overlook Hotel to an unnerving neon sign that reads, "Mmm, your hair smell pretty," we wouldn't be surprised if you get the chills sipping their cocktails.

A door code is required to get into Red-Headed Stepchild. According to Austin blog 512Bites, you can try having a drink at Firehouse Lounge or El Cockfight first and asking the bartender to give you the info.

Where: 119 E. Fifth St.