Treat yourself to a safe, happy Halloween with these safety tips

ALABAMA, USA — As the spooky season kicks into high gear this weekend, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recommends the following tips to help ensure everyone has a safe and fun time this Halloween.
Costumes
- Be sure costumes, masks, wigs, beards, and other accessories are flame-resistant.
- Add reflective tape to costumes, bags, and accessories to increase visibility.
- Wear well-fitting, sturdy shoes.
- Do not use decorative contact lenses that can be purchased without a prescription. These may not fit properly and could cause scratches, ulcers, and other eye injuries.
Pedestrian Safety
- Young children should always be accompanied by an adult or an older, responsible child.
- Caution children against running out from between parked cars, or across yards where obstacles may be hard to spot.
- Stick to walking areas that are well-lit and free of obstacles. Carry a flashlight to see and be seen more easily.
- Never walk near lit candles or luminaries.
- Avoid distraction by electronic devices.
Safe Homes
- Only go to homes where the parents know the residents.
- Visit homes that have outside lights on as a sign of welcome.
- Remove potential obstacles for trick-or-treaters from your lawn, porch, and steps.
- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also recommends checking their sex offender registry. The registry allows you to see where sex offenders live and ensure your children are visiting safe homes.
Treats
- Provide healthier treats for trick-or-treaters, such as individual packs of raisins, trail mix or pretzels. For party guests, offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, and cheeses.
- Examine treats for choking hazards before allowing them to be consumed.
- Limit the amount of sugary and sticky candies consumed.
- Drink more water and brush and floss after consuming sugary treats to control the formation of decay-causing bacteria and plaque and prevent the onset of tooth.
For more information about staying safe and healthy this Halloween season visit the ADPH website.