Keeping you and your pets safe for the holidays

Don't let foodborne illness get you (or your pet) down this holiday season!

Here's what you shouldn't (and should!) feed your furry friend

There are ways to help prevent guests (and pets) from suffering this holiday season.

A report from the FDA said there are some people who are likely to suffer from life-threatening foodborne illness, including:

The Holidays are just around the corner, and the Food and Drug Administration recommends going above and beyond to make sure guests don't get sick.

Third, make sure your food is fully cooked. Most foods will have instructions with temperatures to reach to ensure your food is thoroughly cooked.

Second, keep your food separated. This will help prevent foodborne illnesses caused by cross contamination.

First, keep the area you are working in, and the kitchenware you are using are clean.

However, the AKC said there are some foods your pets can have to give them that holiday experience:

According to the American Kennel Club , The following are foods your pets should avoid :

The FDA isn't the only one giving advice ahead of the holidays. The American Kennel Club is urging pet owners to be on the lookout for foods that could harm or make your pets sick. Thanksgiving time usually coincides with an increase in pets making a trip to the vet, because they are more likely to eat something they shouldn't.

Decoration dangers : Keep décor out of reach

If you have already decorated for the holidays, make sure those decorations are out of reach to pets and small children. The FDA also has some tips on keeping your pets safe from holiday decorations.

They recommend keeping tinsel and ribbons, salt-dough ornaments, holiday plants, food and snack bags away from your cats and dogs. If they get ahold of these items, your four-legged friend could get sick and require an emergency trip to the vet.

One item you may be tempted to give your pet are stocking stuffers and treats. However, you may not want to let them gobble those up too fast, as the treats and toys would be hard for your pet to digest.

