Black Friday sees lower number of in-person shoppers

Academy Sports and Outdoors said it had more online Black Friday purchases than in the early hours of the holiday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Gone are the days of fighting tooth and nail for that perfect gift on Black Friday, since everyone's decided to shop online.

That doesn't mean the stores have been deserted. It just means there isn't a mad rush.

Friday morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Temple, Texas, the store opened at 5 a.m., ready to welcome a rush of people.

It was around 4:45 a.m. that a line started to form in the cold, wet weather. Customers grabbed their carts when it was time and filed in.

Throughout the morning, they found deals ranging from 20% to 50% off.

"I shop in person for the experience," one shopper said. "It's a yearly tradition me, my mom, grandma and aunt have done for the past seven years."

Other people came out to shop in person, saying they don't trust the internet with all the scams that could be on there, while others wanted to make sure they were getting the right size clothes.

The Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau of Central Texas, Katie Galan, said these Black Friday deals have most likely been out for the past week.

Galan added that it's worth it to go out for Black Friday, but you need to do your research.

"Make sure you're comparison pricing," Galan said.

That means look at the hot deals at one store and compare them to another.

She added that another good way to find the best deals is by signing up for a stores' email.

"Those emails could have hidden coupons or deals you wouldn't have otherwise known about," Galan said.

The biggest thing, no matter where or how you shop, Galan added, is making sure you stay safe this holiday season.