Shoppers from Mexico boost San Antonio's economy during Holy Week

More people are returning to Easter travel traditions now that pandemic restrictions are lifted.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Mexican shoppers are providing a boost to San Antonio’s economy this Holy Week, the days between Palm Sunday and Easter. It's a week-long celebration in Mexico, so many people have made the trip to see friends and family north of the border.

The gloomy weather on Thursday sent many visitors indoors to do some shopping at North Star Mall. The mall has been busy, which means open parking spots were hard to come by.

One family drove six hours from Mexico to San Antonio with their three young sons because they enjoyed their last visit so much.

“We came seven years ago,” said Oscar Perez. “They want to go to SeaWorld.”

The Perezes shopped at stores that they don't have in Mexico.

“Like Bath & Body Works, some sportswear for the kids, some shoes we find here and other stuff that Mexico doesn’t have,” Perez said.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce said tourism has picked up this year as the pandemic's grip has loosened.

"We still see tons of folks coming out,” said Dave Petersen, interim president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. “They're coming in droves. We know it is a key time for our neighbors from the south to come north."

And at the RIM, officials say this week's extra foot traffic is a boon to stores.

"Holy Week continues to consistently bring an increase in foot traffic to the RIM, a trend we have seen since owning the property," said Michaela Ward, senior director of marketing. "For our retailers and restaurants, this surge in visitors presents a prime opportunity to capitalize on sales.”

Whether it is shopping or entertainment, the Alamo City has plenty of options.

“You can pick any of our amusement parks, you can pick our hotels, you can pick our restaurants—we’ve really got it all,” Petersen said. “There are other places that can offer some things, but San Antonio offers something for everybody when they come to visit.”