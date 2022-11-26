Here is the CBS holiday specials schedule for 2022

WASHINGTON — Grab your hot cocoa and a blanket, then head to your nearest TV for these festive movies and specials that will get you in the holiday spirit.
On the heels of Thanksgiving and December holidays in focus, it is that time of year to watch classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" as you set up the holiday decorations. Whether you are looking forward to Christmas, New Year's Eve, Hanukkah, or Kwanza - CBS has released its end-of-the-year schedule to bring some joy in your home for the whole family.
Check out the full schedule that will air below:
Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
- Robbie The Reindeer at 8 p.m.
- The Story Of Santa Claus at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m.
- Reindeer In Here at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
- Fit For Christmas at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years at 8 p.m.
- Must Love Christmas at 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
- A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of "Ghosts' at 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
- Reindeer In Here at 8 p.m.
- The Greatest @Home Videos at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
- When Christmas Was Young at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
- The Price Is Right At Night at 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
- The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove at 8 p.m.
- Christmas Takes Flight at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
- The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at 8 p.m.
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman at 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at 8 p.m.
