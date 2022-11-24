x
Holidays

Usher partners with others to provide 500 healthy meals for Thanksgiving holiday

The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide more than 500 healthy meals to Freedom Village Family Service Center residents.
Credit: Bellamy Brewster
Usher partners up with HUNGRY and Sunfare to provide meals to those in need for Thanksgiving.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's own R&B singer Usher spent time giving back ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide more than 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center, according to a media release.

They said the center is known for providing housing to women experiencing homelessness, along with children and veterans.

Photos were also posted on social media Wednesday after the event, along with a video reel.

Posted by Mary Hall Freedom Village, Inc. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

“Giving back to others, especially in my hometown, is so important to me. Sharing today with my sons, Cinco and Naviyd, felt especially good since this gift of serving over 500 hot meals is helping other families locally be able to enjoy the holiday," Usher said in the media release.

HUNGRY is known for its curated office food and delivery solutions. Sunfare works at personalizing healthy meals and delivers them to the front doors. The holiday meals donated to the center were prepared by J's Kitchen.  

