Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving? What about liquor stores in Texas? Here's a list.

Before you go running like a headless turkey, here's a list of store hours and the rules for Texas liquor stores.

TEXAS, USA — Holidays are a hassle. Thanksgiving is tomorrow, but you might've forgotten to pick up something or you need to cover a kitchen mishap.

Before you go driving around and running from store to store, here's a list of store hours for Thanksgiving Day.

Grocery Stores

Closed

ALDI

Costco

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

Open

Albertsons: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Big Lots: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

7 a.m. - 9 p.m. CVS : 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours. Non-24-hour locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations might have further reduced hours or close for the day, so CVS recommends calling ahead or checking online.

: 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours. Non-24-hour locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations might have further reduced hours or close for the day, so CVS recommends calling ahead or checking online. Dollar General: The chain said locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The chain said locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar: The company that owns both discount chains says most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but will close several hours early.

The company that owns both discount chains says most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but will close several hours early. H-E-B: 6 a.m. - noon

6 a.m. - noon Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc.): The company said its family of stores will be open, but hours will vary by location.

The company said its family of stores will be open, but hours will vary by location. Tom Thumb: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 24-hour locations will be open. Select pharmacies will be open with modified hours; the chain recommends checking first with its online store locator.

Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 24-hour locations will be open. Select pharmacies will be open with modified hours; the chain recommends checking first with its online store locator. Whole Foods: The chain says holiday hours may be limited and vary by location. Customers can check their store's hours online.

Liquor stores

Looking for liquor to have for your Texas Thanksgiving? If you're thinking about procrastinating until the day of, take this as a sign to continue your alcohol hunt immediately.

Texas' Alcoholic Beverage Code says liquor stores aren't allowed to sell or deliver any liquor on Thanksgiving Day.

Just so you're aware for the rest of the year, liquor stores also aren't allowed to do business on Christmas Day, New Year's Day, any Sunday, or any day before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m..

What about wine or beer?

It should be easier for you to find a last-minute bottle of wine or a good six-pack of beer. Stores with a "wine and malt beverage" permit are allowed to sell between 7 a.m. to midnight any day except Sunday.

On Sundays, they're typically allowed to be sold between midnight - 1 a.m., then between noon to midnight.

Law enforcement plans

Several police departments across North Texas are planning additional patrols for drunk driving enforcement during the holiday weekend.

TxDOT says last year from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, there were 48,641 traffic crashes, 433 of those were deadly. TxDOT says 98 people were killed and 236 seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes.

“All of those deaths that you mention, every single one of them are preventable,” White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook said. “You can really shatter not only your only life but certainly you can impact the lives of others.”

Cook says his department will have officers patrolling main roads and other departments have announced plans for expanded DUI-enforcement.