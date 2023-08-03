Cook up Irish goodies for St. Patrick's Day with Olivia's

St. Patrick's Day is next week, which means it's the perfect time to brush up on your Irish food and drink recipes.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to cook up some fun Irish goodies.

Olivia's suggests a pretzel-crusted cod, served alongside Irish colcannon and a creamy beer cheese pasta.

And of course, you can't forget the alcohol on St. Patrick's Day. Top everything off with an Irish lemonade, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey!

Meal

Irish colcannon

Ingredients

1 cup, cabbage, chopped

1 cup, kale, chopped

3 tablespoons, bacon, diced

1/2 cup, Yukon potatoes, boiled and drained

1/2 cup, red potatoes, boiled and drained

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1 cup, heavy cream

2 ounces, Jameson Irish Whiskey

3 tablespoons, spring onions, chopped

3 tablespoons, leeks, chopped

1 tablespoon, fresh thyme, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika

2 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

In pan placed on medium-high heat, sauté the garlic butter, cabbage, leeks, bacon and spring onions for three minutes. Deglaze the pan with Jameson. Add the heavy cream, boiled potatoes, kale and remaining seasonings. Mash the potatoes using a fork. Mix all of the ingredients once the potatoes are mashed.

Creamy beer cheese pasta

Ingredients

2 cups, pipette pasta, cooked al denté

1 cup, heavy cream

1/2 cup, chicken stock

1 cup, kale, chopped

1/2 cup, Brussels sprouts, halved

3 tablespoons, leeks, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons, spring onions, diced

1 cup, Kerry Gold Irish Aged Cheese

1 cup, Guinness beer

1 ounce, Jameson Irish Whiskey

1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika

1 teaspoon, fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

2 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 cup, bacon, chopped

1/2 cup, crushed pretzels

Directions

Heat a pan on medium-high heat. Once it's hot, add the garlic butter and let it melt. Add the Brussels sprouts, bacon, spring onions and leeks. Sauté them for approximately three minutes. Deglaze the pan with the whiskey. Add the chicken stock and heavy cream. Cook the mixture for approximately two minutes. Add the kale, pasta, cheese and seasoning. Let everything simmer for approximately two minutes and then transfer it to a casserole dish. Top the dish with crushed pretzels and Irish cheese. Bake it until golden brown in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately three minutes.

Cocktail

Irish Lemonade

Ingredients

Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey

Fresh lemon

Simple syrup

Ginger beer

Candied ginger, for garnish

Directions