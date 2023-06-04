Carolinas named as top states people are moving to for retirement

In 2021, NC gained about 18,996 retirees and SC gained roughly 19,004, data shows.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More people are choosing to move to the Carolinas to retire, according to SmartAsset.

Data shows that North Carolina ranked as the No. 4 destination and South Carolina ranked as the No. 3 destination where people moved to for retirement in 2021.

That year, NC gained about 18,996 retirees and SC gained roughly 19,004, respectively.

However, to much surprise, 3,150 retirees left Charlotte while only about 1,860 moved to the Queen City from other states.

This study is just the latest article putting the Carolinas in the spotlight.

An article from Travel and Leisure recently ranked Hickory, North Carolina as the most beautiful and affordable place to live in the U.S. Greenville, S.C. and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. also made the top ten list.

The rankings factor in affordability, beauty and quality of life in order to provide a well-rounded idea for people looking to relocate.

