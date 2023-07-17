Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family

Perez said in a Facebook post that he "Can’t wait to come back and visit with the fam!"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chris Perez is no stranger to Corpus Christi. It is where his love story with Selena began.

Last week, Perez returned to the Sparkling City by the Sea and went straight to Q. Productions to hang out with Selena's sister and father.

(2 pics) Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up? It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing... Posted by Chris Perez on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

"It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham," he said in his post.

This comes after Perez said he "amicably resolved" a legal dispute with the family in 2021.

Over the years since her death in 1995, lawsuits between Perez and the singer's father over her estate have made headlines.

"Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena," he tweeted in 2021.

Perez was also recently in Corpus Christi to promote his new hot sauce.

"Corpus will always be a special place for me to come and visit and hang out with family and friends," he said. "The relationships I've built, spending so much time over here throughout the years. Corpus will always be a special place for me, and I always look forward to coming back."

