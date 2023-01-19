Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday

TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!
The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated.
Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday.
Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady."
UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to the Imagination Library documentary, "The Library That Dolly Built."
Smokey Bear wished Dolly a happy birthday.
The Ryman Auditorium put out a birthday card for fans to sign.
The Grand Ole Opry wished her well too.
The National Archives Foundation said happy birthday to the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.
Carson-Newman University wished her well.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wished her a happy birthday.