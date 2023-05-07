Belton mother of three advances in the national Favorite Chef contest

Lara Rodriquez fell in love with cooking at the age of 13. If she wins the contest, she hopes to open up a shop in Belton with her three food businesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — A Central Texas mother is in the running to be featured as a top chef in the nationally published magazine, "Taste of Home." The contest is called Favorite Chef and is hosted by Carla Hall.

Lara Rodriquez's cooking story began years ago when she was just 13. Her passion grew in the kitchen as she watched her role models, her mother and grandmother, make tasty dishes.

It wasn't until 2016 that Rodriquez decided to pursue a life-long dream.

"I was working at the Taqueria in Belton on Sixth Street, and I was just thinking to myself there has to be more to life than working for someone else," Rodriquez said.

She truly fell in love with the art of cooking after she applied for culinary school in 2016. Just one year later, Rodriquez graduated and opened up Lara's Sweet Treats, where she makes a variety of pastries.

"I love love love more than anything watching other people enjoy my food," Rodriquez said. "That is the greatest joy I can get out of cooking."

She has opened up two other businesses as well, one for catering and another for meal prepping.

Rodriquez doesn't do all of the work inside of her home by herself. With the help of her two oldest children, she is able to help bring smiles across Central Texas.

"I probably wouldn't be where I am at today without their help," Rodriquez said. "They've always helped me package, you know, making the cake boxes, putting the stickers on the boxes, passing them out to customers getting money, making sure we have everything done on the list."

The love Rodriquez has for her family is just one reason why she started out the business to begin with.

"I wanted to show my kids, we can work for ourselves," Rodriquez said. "We can make our own money. We can be our own bosses."

If Rodriquez wins the national contest, she says she will give back to the community that gave so much to her growing up.

"I would get a building which is something that's always been the top goal," Rodriquez added.

Rodriquez hopes to open up a shop in the heart of Belton where all three of her businesses can be incorporated together.

The Belton mother is in third place overall. Voting ends Thursday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m. Central Time. The winner will receive $25,000 and be featured in the magazine.

To vote for Rodriquez as your favorite chef, click here.