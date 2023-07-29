Ham & Beans | 16 To The Rescue

Bonded pups in Mount Carmel are just cute enough to eat, but we think you'll rather snuggle them. In this week's 16 To the Rescue, we meet Ham and Beans.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Chocolate and peanut butter, coffee and cream–some things are just better together.

That expression is especially true for petite pups named Ham and Beans.

These Jack Russell/Chihuahua mixes were found abandoned and scared outside. Rescue workers were able to scoop Ham up first and bring him to Mommy and Me Rescue in Northumberland County.

He was without his best friend for two days before rescue worker Shannon Kohan was able to locate and rescue Beans.

"I brought her back to his kennel, and he just cried and screamed, and she jumped up and down, and they were kissing and just could not wait to get back together again. They're definitely bonded," Kohan said.

Now that the pair are back together, when they're not snuggling one another, they have been busy charming rescue workers with their bouncy personalities and plenty of kisses.

Ham and Beans are a cuddly couple, and Kohan says they're the best of both worlds.

At an estimated 7 years old, both pups are up for a walk but would be just as happy snuggling in their new forever home.

The duo will have to be adopted as a set, but rescue workers say the family who welcomes these little lovebugs into their home would be lucky.

"If they were able to adopt both of these, they would hit the jackpot," said Kohan.

Ham and Beans are healthy and looking for a new home where they can be together forever.

Rescue workers don't know how these paired pups are with cats in the home but say they get along well with other dogs.

They also say children in their new home are possible, as long as they are calm with dogs.

"They love everything, everybody," says Kohan.

Kohan also says Ham and Beans are low maintenance and don't take up much room.

There is one special requirement for adopting these pups, though, if you're able.

"All they need is love!" Kohan said.

As long as you can provide that, rescue workers are confident Ham and Beans will adjust perfectly to their home.

Interested in adopting Ham and Beans? You can find their adoption information here.