Percy is a gentle giant who loves everyone... even cats! | Forgotten Friends

She arrived at the shelter as a sick puppy, but was nursed back to health, then adopted. Sadly, she was brought back because the family didn't want her anymore.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Percy is a just over one-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Pit mix who is a gentle giant that loves everyone... even cats. She has spent 385 days at the rescue just waiting for someone to love her.

She was found as a stray, and brought into Kerr County Animal Services as a very sick little puppy. She was saved from the kill-shelter by Texas Round Up Animal Alliance (TRUAA), who nursed her back to health and started her training.

"Percy loves absolutely everyone including dogs, cats and kiddos," said Karen Guerriero, President Kerrville Pets Alive! "She is also incredibly smart and very eager to learn with her person."

The rescue thought she was going to be a lucky puppy, because shortly after she was done with her training, she got adopted.

Sadly, just a few months later she was brought back to the shelter because the family said they didn't want her anymore. They told the shelter she wasn't affectionate enough, their kids didn't want to play with her, and they just didn't have the time to devote to a dog.

By that time, Percy had developed such bad anxiety from all of the stress and changes in her life that she began to chew on herself and even her blankets, showing signs of depression.

That chewing problem led her to eat her bedding, which sent her to emergency surgery. Thankfully, she survived the surgery and now, mostly due to lots of love and attention from the caretakers at the rescue, has persevered. Percy overcame her anxiety and bounced back better than ever.

"She is always happy, playing and being goofy," said Karen. "She's got lots of kisses and snuggles to give her potential family."

Do you want to bring Percy home in time for the holidays?

Send Texas Round Up Animal Alliance a message with any questions, and they will get back to you soon. Allow some extra time during the holidays and on weekends.

Adoption meet and greets are done by appointment only and require an approved adoption application. Call (830) 955-2670.

Monday - Friday

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There are many other ways you can help the dogs in need if you aren't ready to adopt one right now.

CLICK HERE to see the ways you can help the shelter.

You can also mail checks to them at:

530 McDonald Loop

Center Point, TX 78010

If you have donation items or a check to drop off, please contact them to set up an appointment. Call (830) 955-2670 and leave a message or text.

They also have a Chewy Wish List and an Amazon Wish List you can click on and have your donation sent directly to them!

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.