San Antonio mayor, UTSA officials celebrated 'Let's Go 210' Day

Since our area code is 210, it's only right we celebrate 2/10.

SAN ANTONIO — It's Feb. 10 or 2/10, and in San Antonio, that's a big deal.

Since our area code is 210, it's only right we celebrate 2/10.

And at 2:10 p.m., San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg presented a proclamation celebrating "Let's Go 210" Day to UTSA coaches and athletes to recognize the success of the athletic programs.

It happened at City Hall, and he was alongside UTSA Athletic Director Lisa Campos, UTSA Vice President for University Relations Teresa Niño and UTSA coaches.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.