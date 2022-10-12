Shoppers looking to save money this holiday season

Despite inflation, people are still shopping through the holidays; here's how you can save.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We're in the middle of the holiday shopping season and thanks to inflation -- stuff has been more expensive. There are ways to save money when you're going through your holiday, gift list.

Onpoint Community Credit Union expert Meredith Bureau recommends parents think about limiting gifts to four per child. It's the idea of "want, need, wear, read.” She said to give them one item they really want, something they need like a new outfit or shoes to wear and a new book.



"Going this route, you have a targeted approach of different items a person could use but you're comparing it back and asking it more meaningful that way. Plus, if you have multiple children, you're keeping it to four individual items so it's equal," Bureau said.

Another tip she said: set a budget. Write down what you want to spend this holiday, total up all your costs, then see where you can cut.



The gloomy economic headlines aren’t bothering too many excited shoppers this holiday season. This weekend people are flocking to several community pop-up markets to purchase gifts.



"It's kind of just like a nice little bonding experience for us," shopper Samantha Day said.



"I'm paying for the experience of going shopping like this is more pleasant for me anyway," shopper Ashley King said.

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 123 million people visited brick-and-mortar stores over the Black Friday and holiday weekend. That's up 17% from last year. But rising costs aren't going unnoticed.

Holiday shopping is happening everywhere and people in Knoxville are having to raise their budgets to keep up with the rising cost.

"We try to stick to a very strict budget," Day said.

"If I have to buy presents for people I want them to be from local folks," King said.

According to a CNBC small business survey, an overwhelming majority of 78% of America's entrepreneurs said they expect inflation to continue to rise.

My cost goes up, it got passed onto customers," DKR Jewelry owner Danielle Robinson said. "They're still buying... it's been a good year, closing the season out now."